Malnutrition in kids a worry in Kalyana Karnataka 

The heads of paediatrics departments of GIMS Hospital, ESIC Hospital, Basaveshwara Hospital and doctors of private hospitals also participated in it.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  In the wake of the possible  Covid-19 third wave affecting children the most, there is an urgent need to focus on the four backward districts of the Kalyana-Karnataka region as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur have more number of moderately underweight and severely underweight children compared to other districts. 

Of the total 4,36,516 moderately underweight children in Karnataka (as per a survey conducted by the Women and Child Welfare Department this year), the strength of moderately underweight children in these four districts is 1,20,048.

Raichur has the highest number of moderately underweight children (41,416, which is also the highest in Karnataka), followed by Bidar (28,868), Kalaburagi (28,154) and Yadgir (21,610). Again, Raichur has the highest number of severely underweight children (648), followed by Kalaburagi (632), Yadgir (359) and Bidar (53).

The total strength of children who have registered in anganwadi centres in the four districts is 7,20,705 (Kalaburagi-2,23,241, Raichur-2,21,553, Bidar-1,43,166 and Yadgir-1,32,745) and the total strength of normal children in these districts is 5,93,580 

Kalaburagi district health officer Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed told TNIE that a meeting of paediatricians of the districts was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna. The heads of paediatrics departments of GIMS Hospital, ESIC Hospital, Basaveshwara Hospital and doctors of private hospitals also participated in it.

“They all have assured cooperation in case the third wave attacks children. Beds for children will be increased in three major hospitals of the city as well as doctors of private hospitals have been suggested to increase beds depending on the need. Five beds would be reserved for children in each taluk hospital,” he said. 

