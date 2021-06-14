Mandatory Covid-19 tests for migrants arriving in Bengaluru: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the number of cases rising in Bengaluru after a sudden influx of people from other states and districts, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that Covid-19 tests will be mandatory for them.

Responding to journalists after returning to Bengaluru from a two-day tour to Hassan and Shivamogga, he said he would speak with officials about conducting tests mandatorily and effectively.

“I will speak with officials immediately and ensure that all those arriving in Bengaluru are tested,” he said, when asked about the sudden influx of people putting Bengaluru at risk of a spike in infections, at a time when cases are reducing. With the State government relaxing lockdown guidelines in Bengaluru, many are returning to work.