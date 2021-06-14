New Covid-19 cases in Karnataka drop to nearly 7,000, but mortality high

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There has been a drop in fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka bringing relief, but at the rising mortality rate remains a worry. The state’s mortality rate went up to 1.19 per cent with 125 fatalities, taking the toll to 32,913.

Health officials said the mortality rate is increasing as the growth rate in the Covid tally is reducing, even as the state continues to report 100-plus deaths every day. This is also linked to a reduction in the number of tests conducted in a day. The number of tests has dropped to 1,29,617.

On Saturday, 9,785 cases were reported with 1,48,027 tests. From June 9-11, the number of tests conducted were over 1.60 lakh. On June 9, up to 1,63,962 tests were conducted; the following day saw 1,67,731 tests; and June 11,1,69,695 tests. But the number dropped to 1,48,027 on Saturday, and saw a further drop to 1,29,617 on Sunday.

Mortality rate is calculated as the percentage of deaths to the total number of cases. The State Government’s goal is to bring down the mortality rate below 1 per cent. On the brighter side, Karnataka on Sunday reported the lowest addition of Covid cases in a day in over two months, with 7,810 added to the tally. This is the lowest addition since April 7, when 6,976 cases were added.

Active cases, too, continued to decline, standing at 1,80,835, down from 1,91,796 on Saturday. The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka is 27,65,134, up from 27,57,324 the previous day. The state’s positivity rate has been falling consistently from June 9 from 8.79 per cent to 8.73 per cent on Sunday.

Positivity rate still a concern

Some districts continue to see a high positivity rate. Analysis of the week’s state war room data shows Chikka-magaluru’s positivity rate at 17.32%, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 15.67%, and Mysuru at 14.62%.