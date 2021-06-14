STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No specialists to treat black fungus in Belagavi district: Kin of patients

Though there has been a dip in Covid-19 cases in Belagavi district, high fatality rate still remains a worry.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:   Though there has been a dip in Covid-19 cases in Belagavi district, high fatality rate still remains a worry. Amid this, there is an increase in mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, posing a big challenge for the health authorities. However, the family members of those  suffering from the fungal infection are complaining that the Belagavi Institute of Medical Science (BIMS) Hospital is neglecting the patients.

There are 197 active mucormycosis cases in the district, of them, over 100 are admitted at BIMS Hospital. “There is no sufficient medical equipment and specialist doctors at the hospital to treat and perform surgeries. This has angered the kin of the patients. Centres to treat black fungus cases have been opened in many districts ... but necessary preparations have not been done in Belagavi district,” the patients’ kin slammed local politicians saying they were busy distributing ration kits and not putting pressure on the government to open a black fungus treatment centre in the district.

“Belagavi has two DyCMs, four ministers and 18 MLAs. What is the use of them if they cannot facilitate treatment of patients?” rued an attendant of a patient.

Sources said more than 60 patients of the 100 admitted require surgery. “But, there are only two doctors to conduct surgeries. There is only one set of equipment to conduct surgery. Thus, doctors have to conduct surgeries one after another. There is not enough stock of medicines,” a source said.  

District health surveillance officer Dr BN Tukkar said, “Two more specialist doctors will be joining on Monday to perform surgeries. The medical equipment required for the surgery will also be ready by next week. With this, 4-6 surgeries can be carried out by next week.”

Belagavi Black fungus cases COVID 19 mucormycosis
