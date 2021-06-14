STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Women’s safety upped, 340 CCTVs installed across South Western Railway Zone stations

In a major boost to safety of women passengers, the South Western Railway Zone has put in place 340 CCTVs across railway stations.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Video feed from these new cameras can be monitored from one central place

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a major boost to safety of women passengers, the South Western Railway Zone has put in place 340 CCTVs across railway stations. The upgraded security apparatus has been commissioned at a cost of Rs 8.17 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund. 

This Internet-based Video Surveillance System (IVSS) envisages using CCTV cameras which are connected by optical fibre cables. Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, said Shivamogga, Hassan, Davanagere, Bangarpet, Kengeri, Bangalore Cantonment, Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayan, Hubballi, Vasco da Gama, Hosapete, Belagavi and Ballari railway stations have installed the facility in February 2021.

“An Integrated Security Command and Control Centre was set up simultaneously,” he said. The process of installing them in Gadag, Bijapur and Mysuru stations are under way, Hegde added. 

“The advantage this system offers is that of remote monitoring of all locations covered by it. The video feed from these new cameras can be monitored from one central place, the divisional or zonal control office. In the earlier CCTV system, the feed was localised to the particular station where the camera was installed,” Hegde said. 

The Railway Protection Force would be responsible for monitoring them inside the station and the Government Railway Police would do it outside the station limits, the CPRO said. Alok Kumar, Inspector General and Principal chief Security Commissioner, RPF, SWR, told TNIE,

“The IVSS system of surveillance has been adopted in all major stations/junctions of SWR keeping in sync with technological development. This will be helpful in keeping a watch on known criminals, habitual offenders if and when they move to railway stations.” Railway public sector unit RailTel in a statement said that the IVSS system can store footage for upto 30 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SWRZ Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp