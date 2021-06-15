STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Covid curbs ease, it’s freewheeling in various Karnataka districts

Published: 15th June 2021 04:23 AM

Heavy traffic is back in Hubballi on the first day of Unlock on Monday | Express

By Team TNIE
Express News Service

On the day Karnataka eased restrictions in 19 districts, with Covid-19 cases showing a declining trend, rain forced people indoors in many places while in some districts, the local administration ensured that the curbs continued to be enforced strictly. For instance, in Udupi, due to the torrential rain on the first day of unlocking, the streets remained almost empty. Similar was the situation in Karwar town. 

Up north, Kalaburagi too witnessed incessant rain from 11 am to 1 pm, due to which there was very thin movement of vehicles and people. In Ballari, many people chose to remain indoors on day 1 of the unlocking. Interestingly, Gadag roads wore deserted look till 10.30 am and people poured out on to the roads later on as grocery stores and vegetable markets were to shut at 2 pm. Shopkeepers ensured that only those who followed Covid-appropriate behaviour were entertained.However, in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, there was heavy traffic on the roads with people trying reach their work place or out to buy essentials. Private vehicles and autorickshaws filled the roads during peak hours. 

Interestingly, in Bagalkot district, though the state government permitted shops to open till 2 pm, the district administration ordered them to close at 12 pm itself. Officials said, “This decision has been taken on the experts’ advice who say that the next one week or ten days is crucial in flattening the curve. So, shops have been restricted to operate only between 6 am and 12 pm till June 21.”

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru, thousands of vehicle owners thronged police stations to get their vehicles released following the High Court order. There wasn’t much crowds at vegetable markets or grocery shops in the district. In Kolar, the situation seemed out of control with people crowding the roads on two-wheelers. Many were riding triples on motorcycles and some didn’t even have masks on. Social distancing norms too went for a toss. 

On April 27, the government had imposed stringent  restrictions 27 to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus. Though curbs were relaxed in some districts on Monday, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kananda, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts will continue will all restrictions, barring the 6 am-10 am relaxation, as cases are still on the higher side in those parts.

