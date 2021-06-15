STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family to donate actor Sanchari Vijay’s organs

Published: 15th June 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sanchari Vijay

Late actor Sanchari Vijay (Photo | Cinema Express)

By MG Chetan & A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Family members of national award winning Kannada actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay, who was declared brain dead on Monday after he met with a tragic road accident on Saturday night, have decided to donate his organs. His relatives and friends said that it is a fitting tribute to the talented artist, who distributed food packets and helped the needy during the Covid lockdown.

In the health bulletin released by the hospital at 8.20 pm on Monday, the doctors confirmed that Vijay was brain dead. “Vijay’s apnea tests were performed at 12.25 pm and 7.50 pm today (Monday) and are found to be positive. This means that there is irreversible complete damage to the brain. The next step is the retrieval of organs and then transplant procedures will follow at various hospitals, including Apollo,” neurosurgeon Dr. Arun L Naik stated in the bulletin.

Vijay’s younger brother Siddesh Kumar, trying hard to control his emotion, said, “He was known to give back to society. That is why we decided to donate his organs”.The mortal remains of Vijay will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra campus between 8 am and 10 am on Tuesday for the public to pay their last respects. “The final rites will be conducted with full state honors at his birthplace, Panchanahalli in Kadur taluk on Tuesday,” said director Mansore.

Sanchari Vijay aka Vijay Kumar B hailed from Chikkamagaluru district. He was an engineering graduate and worked as a lecturer in a college before moving to Bengaluru. After playing minor roles on stage, he came to be popularly known as ‘Sanchari’ after his association with Sanchari Theatre, run by actor Rangayana Raghu and his wife Mangala.

Vijay: A performer of many hues

Sanchari Vijay was part of critically acclaimed films like Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Nathicharami, and Nanna Magalu Heroine among others. He won the national award for best actor for his role as a transgender in the 2015 movie, Naanu Avanalla... Avalu’.The 42-year-old actor was critically injured in a bike accident in Arakere in JP Nagar 7th Phase late on Saturday night while riding the pillion with his friend Naveen. As the bike skidded, both sustained injuries. Vijay was critical as he had suffered a severe head injury. On being rushed to hospital, immediate brain surgery was conducted after a scan revealed bleeding in the right part of his brain.

Soon after the news of Vijay’s deteriorating condition spread, actors, producers, directors, and others rushed to the hospital.Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan said the hospital has decided not to charge for Vijay’s treatment and refund whatever amount was paid by the family.“I am devastated, can’t express the loss to the Kannada film industry. I saw him crossing all hurdles. He faced and even succeeded, but unfortunately, this time, he couldn’t escape,” said Rangayana Raghu.“Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP.” actor Puneeth Rajkumar wrote on Twitter.

