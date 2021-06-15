Wife offers Rs 30,000 to supari killers to murder her husband for stopping her from talking on cell phone

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A housewife from Dandeli offered Rs 30,000 supari to two residents of Belagavi to kill her husband because he was stopping her from using mobile phone continuously. However, the supari killers and the housewife failed in their bid to suffocate the latter's husband to death as he raised an alarm and the neighbours came to his rescue. All of them managed to escape but the Dandeli police which swung into action soon after the incident managed to arrest the man's wife and the alleged supari killers, according to Dandeli CPI Prabhu Ganganahalli.

The couple Ankush Rama Sutar and Tejaswini were married for some years and have been living in Dandeli Rural Police station limits. Ankush was upset with his wife's mobile phone addiction and often warned her against using it continuously. When her husband continued to stop her from talking over the mobile phone time and again, Tejaswini allegedly decided to get rid of him. In an attempt to get Sutar killed, Tejaswini contacted her friend Vanita Chavan, resident of Ganeshpur, Belagavi and hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband by hiring supari killers. She offered to pay Rs 30,000 to the supari killers and assured Vanita Chavan that she would settle the amount once her husband was dead.

Later, Ganesh Shantaram Patil and another minor boy, both residents of Nandgad, near Belagavi, decided to carry out Sutar's murder at the behest of Vanita Chavan and Tejaswini. According to the sources, the two arrived in Dandeli late on Friday night and joined Tejaswini at her house. The trio tried to suffocate Sutar to death by pressing his throat. Sutar raised an alarm following which the people from his neighborhood rushed to his rescue.

Before the neighbours could catch them, all the three escaped from the scene and later a case was booked by Dandeli police in connection with the incident. During their search for the accused, the police arrested Tejaswini near Ambabhavani temple at Dandeli and Ganesh Shantam Patil at Bharchi Road within two days. Vanita Chavan and the minor boy who were absconding till Monday also have been nabbed. The police officials of Dandeli headed by CPI Prabhu Ganganahalli cracked the case successfully within a few days.