STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY hints at further easing of curbs as Covid positivity rate dips in Karnataka

The CM had earlier stated that more relaxations will be introduced if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and the case positivity rates drop further.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday hinted at further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in the state from next week as the Covid-19 cases and the case positivity rate are coming down.After analysing the situation on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will decide on what needs to be done and what further relaxations can be given, the CM said. He was responding to questions from the media on relaxation of lockdown restriction with cases going down.

Last week, the government extended the lockdown till June 21 in 11 districts - Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu - which have a high case positivity rate. Some relaxations are given in other districts including Bengaluru Urban. In a positive sign, the number of cases in the districts that continue to be under lockdown restrictions too are coming down over the last few days.

The CM had earlier stated that more relaxations will be introduced if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and the case positivity rates drop further. The decision on relaxations is likely to be taken after consulting the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members, who had suggested to the government to initiate the unlock process in a phased manner.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said they will continue to be extra vigilant even after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in several districts from Monday and they will continue with the aggressive testing strategy. On Tuesday, 1.32 lakh tests were conducted in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19 Karnataka lockdown
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp