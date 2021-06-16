BSY hints at further easing of curbs as Covid positivity rate dips in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday hinted at further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in the state from next week as the Covid-19 cases and the case positivity rate are coming down.After analysing the situation on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will decide on what needs to be done and what further relaxations can be given, the CM said. He was responding to questions from the media on relaxation of lockdown restriction with cases going down.

Last week, the government extended the lockdown till June 21 in 11 districts - Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu - which have a high case positivity rate. Some relaxations are given in other districts including Bengaluru Urban. In a positive sign, the number of cases in the districts that continue to be under lockdown restrictions too are coming down over the last few days.

The CM had earlier stated that more relaxations will be introduced if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and the case positivity rates drop further. The decision on relaxations is likely to be taken after consulting the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members, who had suggested to the government to initiate the unlock process in a phased manner.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said they will continue to be extra vigilant even after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in several districts from Monday and they will continue with the aggressive testing strategy. On Tuesday, 1.32 lakh tests were conducted in the state.