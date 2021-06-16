STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's Kolar district to have four oxygen generating plants 

Published: 16th June 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:03 PM

Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister

Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister, on Wednesday said that four oxygen generating plants will be installed in government hospitals through corporate social responsibility (CSR). 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that all the four plants are being sponsored under CSR and are well coordinated by deputy commissioner Dr Selvamani.

He further informed that an Israel-based plant had already been commissioned in KGF General Hospital a month back and it has been benefitting the patients there. 

Dr Selvamani said that the plants will be installed on a priority basis. Two of the four plants provided by GMR authorities (Airport) will be installed in Srinivaspur and Mulbagal. The third one by Wistron Corporation will be installed in Malur and another by a US-based NGO will come up at Bangarpet hospital. 

Selvamani said all the plants have the capacity to provide oxygen to 100-bedded hospitals. Some companies, he said, are coming forward to provide health kits. 

The positivity rate has come down below 2.5% in Kolar district and is expected to fall further, he added.

