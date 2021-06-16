Late actor Sanchari Vijay’s organ gives new life to woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanchari Vijay’s family decided to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in the wee hours of Tuesday. His kidney was transplanted on to a 33-year-old woman who was on dialysis for six years at M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the early hours on Tuesday.

The hospital authorities were informed on Tuesday night by Jeeva Sarthakathe organisation — managed by the state government — that a patient would be receiving a kidney from the late actor. The surgery began at 5.30 am and lasted for three hours. Dr E Mahesh, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, who performed the surgery, said the patient is stable and should be discharged within a week.