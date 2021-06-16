No CET scores for BSc admission: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has dropped the idea of making the Common Entrance Test scores a criterion for admissions to BSc. It asked vice-chancellors of universities to consider starting a four-year undergraduate course under the National Education Policy (NEP) this academic year to accommodate a higher number of Pre University-II (PU-II) students who have been passed as their board exams were recently declared cancelled due to the Covid situation.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said the idea of considering CET for BSc admissions has been dropped. The earlier decision had been taken as the second PUC examinations were cancelled, he added.He said that this year, the number of students seeking admission to undergraduate courses will significantly increase as the 2nd PUC examination is cancelled and all students have been declared “passed”. “If universities start four-year undergraduate courses, that will help accommodate more students and it is also an opportunity for varsities to initiate this,” he added, after a meeting with vice-chancellors on Tuesday.

‘E-office’ software trial

The Unified University College Management System, a web portal-based software developed by the department of E-Office, has been given permission to go on trial from June 25. The software covers every aspect of a university’s work flow and integrates all processes with an user-friendly interface, including the calendar of events.