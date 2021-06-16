STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah writes to BSY over school fee standoff

The former Chief Minister also insisted that the government should devise methods to lessen the burden of loan interests on private school managements, in consultation with banks.

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Karnataka legislative assembly and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, urging the government to ease the tension between private school management and parents over term fees.

In his two-page letter, Siddaramaiah has urged the government to decide on subsidised term fees that parents can pay this academic year to bring the tussle over fee payment to an end. The former Chief Minister also insisted that the government should devise methods to lessen the burden of loan interests on private school managements, in consultation with banks. "Salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff that have been withheld by various schools should also be directed to be released immediately," Siddaramaiah said in his letter.

Pointing out that last year, the government had announced 30 per cent subsidy on school fees owing to the pandemic, Siddaramaiah said the initiative never came into practice and schools continued to charge full fees, including bus and sports fees.

"Many teachers have not been paid and are taking up jobs under MGNREGA or are selling vegetables. Private schools are forcing parents to pay up full fees this year too and are threatening to hold back students whose fees haven't been paid. Non-action in such circumstances shows the government has succumbed to lobbying," Siddaramaiah alleged. He insisted that the government announce subsidised fees and ensure that the announcement in implemented.

