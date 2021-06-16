Students want to get back to campus after Covid vaccination for better mental health: Survey

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study of 698 college students in Karnataka has revealed that coming back to campus is imperative for better mental health.

Bangalore Student Community on Wednesday released its study on 'Students Return on Campus'.

More than half the students received their first doze of Covid-19 vaccine and about half the respondents believed that vaccinated students should be given an opporutnity to return back to campus.

Close to a third students wanted the rest of the semesters to be held online, while an equal number sought for them to be offline.

Students from over 25 colleges in the state were surveyed during the study.

"It has come to our notice about the student’s preference to return to campus with all the necessary care to be taken and help them to restore their mental health. In case of the out – stationed students, a blend of both online classes and later offline classes could be taken into consideration. However, subject to return only of those students who have been vaccinated," said the researchers.