With his son on death bed, this Mysuru ambulance driver stayed course

Over the last one-and-a-half months, he had transported more than 100 Covid and non-Covid patients, including many critically ill, across the city.

Syed Mubarak

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as his two-year-old son was fighting for his life in a hospital, Syed Mubarak, an ambulance driver, continued to heed the call of duty, trying to save the lives of others by shifting critically ill patients to hospitals.

Sadly, while Mubarak was busy serving others, his own son died at a hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.When most people were reluctant to take up the job of an ambulance driver for fear of being infected, Mubarak came forward to work as one for the Mysuru City BJP unit, which had launched free ambulance services amid the raging second wave of Covid.

Over the last one-and-a-half months, he had transported more than 100 Covid and non-Covid patients, including many critically ill, across the city. But, over the last three-days, Mubarak went beyond the call of duty, continuing to serve the people in need by taking the ambulance to their doorstep and shifting them to hospitals, while his son lay on the hospital bed. Mubarak’s son Syed Ibrahim had sustained burn injuries after accidentally falling into a hot water tub on June 11. But Mubarak did not take leave and continued to work.

“My son had burn injuries all over his body. The doctors treating him had assured us to do their best. I then thought that like me, many other patients would be in need of an ambulance in these hard times. So, I left everything in the hands of the doctors and God, and decided to work. I shifted a few patients in the city and even to Nanjangud taluk,” Mubarak said.

On Monday night, he transported a patient from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar district. He returned late at night, and on Tuesday morning, his son stopped responding to treatment. “I had many plans for my son, but he left us. I have still not informed my wife about this,” said Mubarak, while waiting outside the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute mortuary.

“Even when his own son was on the death bed, Mubarak continued to serve people. He has done good work for the last 1.5 months. He worked till late night even when his son’s condition was deteriorating. We cannot appreciate him enough for his service,” said Mysuru BJP unit president Srivatsa.

