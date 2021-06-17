STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two held for stealing copper wires from railway tracks 

The thefts had been carried out on the tracks between Anegere and Hulkoti Railway stations, which fall on the route between Hosapete and Gadag, police said.  

Published: 17th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representation only

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday caught two thieves red-handed in their attempt to steal copper from overhead electrical wires on railway tracks in the South Western Railway Zone. They were part of a six-member gang, who had stolen 400 metres of copper wire, valued at nearly Rs 4 lakh in the market, in the last one week. 

The thefts had been carried out on the tracks between Anegere and Hulkoti Railway stations, which fall on the route between Hosapete and Gadag, police said.  GRP Vijayapura Circle Inspector D B Patil told TNIE that Ravi Parsappa and a minor boy (name withheld) were found roaming on a bike early on Wednesday morning. 

“Our constables carrying found them moving around in a suspicious manner on the road near the track. They had with them a bag with equipment used for cutting. They were nabbed, and on interrogation, confessed to the copper wire theft. They led the team to a spot where they had concealed 200 metres of the stolen wire,” Patil said. The duo were booked under Section 379. The other individuals, Nagesh, Sidhu, Arjun, and another Ravi, are absconding, and a search is on to nab them, he added.  

“The modus operandi of the gang was to scale the electrical poles near the railway tracks under the cover of darkness and cut whatever they could from the wires running above that are laid for electrification. With one metre of copper wire fetching at least Rs 1,000 in the market, it turned out to be good money for them,” the inspector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp