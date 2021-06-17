STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodagu administration ramps up paediatric infra for possible third wave

A team of medical professionals has come forward to assess the concerns around the impending third wave. 

Published: 17th June 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Children covid testing

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu district administration is prepping up for the predicted third wave of coronavirus even as the Covid positivity rate has gradually decreased below five percent. Keeping this in mind, the Paediatric wing of the district Covid hospital is being enhanced with suitable medical equipment and requests in this regard have been forwarded to the state government. 

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said, “The administration has forwarded request for additional paediatric ventilators. The officials are also assessing the existing ventilators that can be used as paediatric ventilators. The administration is prioritising availability of additional oxygen support. In the coming two years, the 700-bed capacity hospital will be ready. However, we are in the the process of procuring Covid-related equipment for this centre at the earliest.”

Somal also revealed that a team of medical professionals has come forward to assess the concerns around the impending third wave. 

Dr Cariappa, Dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed that the paediatric ventilator facility is being increased to 40 from current seven at the district hospital. 

A new oxygen generator unit will soon be installed at the KIMS campus. District superintendent of KIMS confirmed that the nursing staff will be trained to handle the paediatric cases. 

According to the official data, nine paediatric positive cases have been reported in Kodagu till date.

