STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Numbers just don’t add up; Mysuru Covid death figures raise questions

According to data sourced from the DES, Mysuru district recorded a total of 1,222 deaths in March 2021, while in March 2020, there were 893 deaths.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wait for patients at a Covid-19 testing booth on a rainy Wednesday in Mysuru | udayshankar s

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: Lending credence to reports of discrepancies in the Covid-19 death toll in Mysuru district, data accessed by TNIE shows a huge difference in the official death count declared by the district administration and the toll recorded in the death registry.While the district administration has said that 1,884 people have succumbed to the virus till June 14, data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) puts the number at 3,323.

These numbers correspond to the deaths where ‘Covid-19’ is mentioned as the cause, which can be identified by the use of International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) code corresponding to the pandemic. Sources say that the death count was arrived at after reconciliation and was final.

Sources also added that there are over 600 pandemic deaths from various hospitals which are awaiting registration due to the delay in submission of ration cards, and this may push the numbers further up. This points to a glaring mismatch of Covid-19 death data with 1,439 deaths being unaccounted for. The number assumes significance, especially after the government announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that have lost an adult member to Covid-19.

According to data sourced from the DES, Mysuru district recorded a total of 1,222 deaths in March 2021, while in March 2020, there were 893 deaths. Similarly, during April 2021, there were 1,129 total deaths while in April 2020, it was 699. The first Covid-19 death in Mysuru was recorded only in June 2020. A look at the Covid-19 deaths during the second wave reveals that during April 2021, the Mysuru district administration officially recorded only 150 pandemic deaths while in March, there were just 23 Covid-19 deaths. Experts feel that such a high year-on-year difference in deaths may not occur unless the pandemic deaths are under-reported.

Recently, MLA Sa Ra Mahesh had accused the district administration and the previous district deputy commissioner of “fudging” Covid-19 data, claiming that there were 731 excess deaths in May alone. He produced records of Covid-19 cremations at city crematoriums.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, when asked about the allegations of under-reporting of deaths at a review meeting chaired by ministers, said that they are in the process of reconciling the data and added that it was not a one- or two-day process. He said their focus was now on containing the pandemic and added that he has asked all hospitals to report every death. District In-charge Minister S T Somashekher, who was also present at the meeting, said that no death will be hidden and that every complaint will be scrutinised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19 covid deaths
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp