Panel to Karnataka Govt: Can reopen malls, restaurants from June 21

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, which seemed cautious earlier, at a recent meeting recommended that the State could reopen some economic activities like malls, dine-in restaurants, marriage halls, shopping complexes, shopping lanes and closed markets in unlock phase-2, starting from June 21, sources said.But the number of people at these places will be limited, the sources added.

“Dine-in restaurants, barber shops/salons and spas should work with only 50 per cent capacity. Also, marriage halls can allow a maximum of 50 people,” said a source privy to the details of the TAC meeting.

TAC also suggested an interval of two weeks between Unlock 2.0 and 3.0 as these activities are “high risk”. “TAC has recommended that various parameters, like Test Positivity Rate (TPR) below 5 per cent; occupancy of oxygenated beds below 60 per cent etc, should be monitored at the district level before going for Unlock 3.0,” an official said.

But Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said, “If we do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour we will be back to square one. Opening of closed markets, malls and shopping complexes should still be thought about. It can be allowed only if cases continue to drop in Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, the Technical Advisory Commitee (TAC) on Covid-19 pandemic has recommended that night curfew should be continued till June-end and public rallies, dharnas, fairs and festivals should be banned for the rest of the year.While the second phase of unlocking will start from June 21, the third phase is expected to begin from July 5. Also, the number of people allowed in some of the restricted places will be relaxed depending on the situation.

Gyms and yoga centres, places of worship, cinema halls, sports clubs, clubhouses and public washrooms will have to wait till Unlock Phase-3.The committee has also recommended that the lifting of night curfew and opening of schools and colleges should be decided separately.

