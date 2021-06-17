Power games over pandemic for BJP, says DK Suresh

By Express News Service

HASSAN: BJP leaders are fighting for power at a time when the state is in the throes of the Covid-19, Congress leader and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh said. After staging a protest against the hike in fuel prices in Hassan, he told reporters that the BJP has no concern for farmers and the poor, who are worst-hit by the lockdown.

“BJP state in-charge Arun Singh is visiting the state only to resolve the party leadership issue, and not to discuss development issues, this shows the commitment of the BJP towards the state,” he said. He alleged that BJP leaders have swindled crores of rupees in the guise of tackling the pandemic.