Bommai chairs GoM on cess 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, representing CM B S Yediyurappa, chaired a virtual meeting of the Group of Finance Ministers of seven states on GST on Thursday, to discuss the proposal by Sikkim to collect Covid cess.

The meeting was called to debate the tax hike proposed by Sikkim to tide over the revenue shortage of about 30% due to the pandemic. The finance ministers of seven states including Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Orissa and Sikkim discussed the proposal to hike taxes on the pharma and power sectors within the state of Sikkim.