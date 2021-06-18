Decide on providing free treatment to black fungus patients: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over the steady increase in the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, high fatality rate and expensive treatment, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to ensure that there are adequate beds to treat such patients in all public hospitals.

The court also directed the government to immediately take a decision on providing free treatment for patients suffering from mucormycosis.A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar told the government to take a decision by Monday, after the court’s attention was drawn to a member of the Bar spending Rs 11 lakh to avail treatment for black fungus.

Noting that the state reported over 600 black fungus cases in the last one week, the court said the fatality rate too was high. The government and the BBMP should create awareness on the disease and take preventive measures in hospitals where Covid patients are being treated.

According to the data submitted to the court by the government, 2,817 cases of mucormycosis have been reported in the state till June 17, 2021. Among them, 2,304 are under treatment, 179 have been discharged, 217 have died and 117 have left against medical advise. The government informed the court that it has taken all steps to treat mucormycosis.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the government to ensure Covid-19 vaccine doses in hospitals, including smaller hospitals, in remote and rural areas, to ensure regional balance.