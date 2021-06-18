Early detection of mucormycosis vital: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Although the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is known to predispose patients to deadly opportunistic infections like mucormycosis (black fungus), early detection of symptoms and consultation with specialists can enable treating the disease in the initial stages itself, a senior specialist has said.

The Delta variant is known to be 40 per cent more virulent than the Alpha variant. “ Black fungus is very much treatable if patients take medical help on time, with typical recovery time being three weeks in early stages of the disease,” Dr Srinivas K, Consultant ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru (a unit of Manipal Hospitals), said.