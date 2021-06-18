STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four Karnataka varsities get UGC nod to offer online courses

It was a setback for the Kuvempu University earlier when the amendment permitted only KSOU to offer distance courses in the state.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has permitted four universities in Karnataka to offer online graduation and post graduation courses from 2020-21 academic year. Kuvempu University and University of Mysore will offer 12 various courses while Jain and Yenepoya varsities (deemed to-be) can offer nine and one courses, respectively. 

The UGC in a letter issued on June 11, 2021, permitted four universities in the state to offer full-fledged online courses without prior approval of the UGC, as per provisions stipulated under regulation 3(B)(a) of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online programmes) Regulations 2020 in Supersession to this office letter dated on March 2021. 

Vice-chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa said the impact of Covid-19 forced academicians to think out of the box and to come out with new possibilities in the field of education. “Currently, education is turning into a mode of ‘online education’. Now, the UGC has permitted us to offer online courses to the doorstep of those longing for higher education. Kuvempu University is one among the 38 universities in the country to commence online education and it is a proud moment for us,” he said.

It was a setback for the Kuvempu University earlier when the amendment permitted only KSOU to offer distance courses in the state. Now, the UGC has permitted the university to offer courses through open and distance learning and online modes, said S S Patil, registrar of the university.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online courses Karnataka UGC
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp