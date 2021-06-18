Karnataka govt committed to rehabilitation of Covid orphans: Minister

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Karnataka government is committed to rehabilitating the children who have lost their parents to coronavirus in the state, said Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Development here on Friday.

Chairing a review meeting here, the minister said as many as 48 children have lost their parents in the first and second wave of Covid in the state so far.

The state government will rehabilitate these children under Chief Minister Balaseva and Balahitaishi, the new schemes exclusively for the children.

Shashikala further said that the government has announced a monthly special allowance of Rs 3,000 and free education for each of those children.

While the degree students will be given laptops, the girls will get Rs 1 lakh when they turn 21, the minister further said.

Shashikala said her department is also making strategies to tackle the third wave that may affect kids more. Asha and Anganwadi workers have been directed to visit the houses and supply medicines to the primary contracts. Efforts are also on to combat malnutrition by providing kids nutritious food, she added.