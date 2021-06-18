Panel seeks report on malnutrition in kids

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice AN Venugopala Gowda, who is also the chairman of the committee to monitor the process of identification, medical examination and treatment of malnourished children, will be holding a meeting soon.

TNIE had carried a report titled --- ‘Malnutrition in kids a worry in Kalyana K’taka’--- on June 14 highlighting the plight of children in the region. State Legal Service Authority, Bengaluru, has asked the District and Session Judges of Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bidar --- who are also chairman of district legal services authorities of their respective districts--- to convene a meeting of various departments and report on the steps to be taken to prevent malnutrition among children between the age group of 0 and 6.

Following this, the District and Sessions Judge of Raichur held a meeting. Similar meetings will also be held in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir by their respective authorities, sources told The New Indian Express.