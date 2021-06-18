Satish Jarkiholi's children, Rahul, Priyanka join Belagavi political turf

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Priyanka and Rahul are set to join the hurly-burly of Karnataka politics. Not the Gandhis, mind you, and not as leaders but as grassroots Congress workers. These siblings are also from a politically influential family.KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi’s children Rahul and Priyanka were on Thursday introduced to Congress workers in the Belagavi Congress office.

Priyanka (24), an MBA graduate, is working on several social service initiatives for the past two years with her father, while Rahul (22) is doing BE final year (aeronautical engineering). They will try to study the problems faced by people at the grassroots across the state.

While Jarkiholi said they would be involved in strengthening the party, it appears to be a tactical move to launch the next-gen into the family business, especially with elections in another two years. The Jarkiholi family already has three heavyweight MLAs -- two in the BJP and one in the Congress. Giving advice to his kids, besides other youth leaders of the party who aspire to become future MLAs, Satish said, “Before dreaming big in politics, young leaders must involve themselves in social service and travel widely to understand the people’s problems. Young politicians should struggle to respond to the problems of the poor, downtrodden and weaker sections of society. They should be recognised by their work before they enter big-time politics.’’

In an attempt to brush off the dynast tag that is bound to stick to his children, Jarkiholi assured the people that the siblings would work hard and shoulder responsibilities sincerely in the larger interest of society. Rahul, who has been travelling with his father for several political and social activities for the past two years, said he is trying to understand politics, and is keen to promote rural talent.

He is working on several projects to help talented youngsters from rural areas in sports and cultural activities. Priyanka, who holds up her father as her role model, recalls his many services as politician and leader for 30 years. Expressing her desire to work for people’s welfare in Belagavi region, Priyanka said she is yet to learn a lot.