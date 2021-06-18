Stalled NH-4A work to resume

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The work on National Highway-4A between Anmod and Ramanagara, which had been stalled for the last three years, will resume soon as the Supreme Court has cleared the legal hurdles.Three years ago, the road connecting Khanapur-Anmod and Ramanagara with Goa turned into a nightmare after the work by NHAI was stayed by a court based on PIL by a few environmentalists challenging the felling of trees. The earlier two-lane road was damaged due to the widening project and the court stay caused hardship to villagers and travellers as there was no alternative route. The matter reached the Supreme Court.

“The project began after obtaining all clearances as per the law and the works had already begun. But then, a court ordered a stay. We are also pro-environment, but such PILs affect development of the region,” former minister and senior Congress leader R V Deshpande told The New Indian Express. Deshpande also tweeted thanking the Apex Court for vacating the stay, stating that it is a big relief for the villagers who had to bear the brunt all these years. He said that the work on road widening will resume within a couple of days.

“Since the last three years, there was huge inconvenience to tourists coming from Maharashtra. They had to take a long diversion to Dharwad road and reach Ganeshgudi. It is good that the stay has been vacated,” said G E Umesh, Managing Partner, Hornbill Resorts.Ravio Redkar, president, Kali Brigade, an organization working for conservation here, said, “Man is also part of the environment. People must get basic infrastructure as it is their right. People of this district are pro-environment. They have proved it time and again.”