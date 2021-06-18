STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stalled NH-4A work to resume

After three years, legal hurdles cleared as Supreme Court vacates stay on the road work

Published: 18th June 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway

Express Illustratiom NHAI

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: The work on National Highway-4A between Anmod and Ramanagara, which had been stalled for the last three years, will resume soon as the Supreme Court has cleared the legal hurdles.Three years ago, the road connecting Khanapur-Anmod and Ramanagara with Goa turned into a nightmare after the work by NHAI was stayed by a court based on PIL by a few environmentalists challenging the felling of trees. The earlier two-lane road was damaged due to the widening project and the court stay caused hardship to villagers and travellers as there was no alternative route. The matter reached the Supreme Court. 

“The project began after obtaining all clearances as per the law and the works had already begun. But then, a court ordered a stay. We are also pro-environment, but such PILs affect development of the region,” former minister and senior Congress leader R V Deshpande told The New Indian Express. Deshpande also tweeted thanking the Apex Court for vacating the stay, stating that it is a big relief for the villagers who had to bear the brunt all these years. He said that the work on road widening will resume within a couple of days.

“Since the last three years, there was huge inconvenience to tourists coming from Maharashtra. They had to take a long diversion to Dharwad road and reach Ganeshgudi.  It is good that the stay has been vacated,” said G E Umesh, Managing Partner, Hornbill Resorts.Ravio Redkar, president, Kali Brigade, an organization working for conservation here, said, “Man is also part of the environment. People must get basic infrastructure as it is their right. People of this district are pro-environment. They have proved it time and again.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp