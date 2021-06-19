STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bagalkot authorities differ over black fungus case numbers

According to state bulletin, of the 108 cases, 98 are under treatment, six have died and five cases have been left against medical advise.

Published: 19th June 2021

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: While mucormycosis (Black Fungus) bulletin released on Friday says 108 cases of the fungal infection have been reported in Bagalkot, officials of the district Health and Family Welfare Department put the number at 91. This is not the first time that there has been a difference in the bulletins released by the state and district authorities.

According to state bulletin, of the 108 cases, 98 are under treatment, six have died and five cases have been left against medical advise. As per the district bulletin, 80 are under treatment, 1 patients has been cured and 10 have died. 

However, less than 5% have either completely or partially lost their eyesight in the district. “There are differences in numbers as some of the infected, who are residents of Bagalkot but residing in other districts, have also included in the district list. We are reporting only local cases. We are coordinating with the state health authorities,” District Health Officer Dr Ananth Desai said.

