It’s official, SSLC exams will be held for two days

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in mind the safety of 8.76 lakh registered students, the state government has approved SSLC board’s proposal to hold examination for two days. As per guidelines, students writing the exams cannot be failed. Students securing 90 to 100 marks will receive A+ grade, 80 to 89 marks will fetch them an A, 60 to 79 marks will be B, and 35 to 59 marks will be C.

Earlier, the exams for six subjects were held for over six days, but this year, it has been divided into two days -- one day for core subjects; and the second for languages. Each subject will carry 40 marks and the exam will be in multiple choice question (MCQ) format for three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

For regular/fresher students, the 40 marks will be converted into 80 marks for evaluation, by adding the marks for internals and the the total evaluation will be out of 625 marks. Repeaters will have the same assessment system as regular freshers. For private freshers, 40 marks will be converted to 100 marks and evaluation will be held accordingly. Private repeaters will have a similar assessment.

Exams will be held in 6,000 centres including primary, high schools and PU colleges. A migration portal will be available on the SSLC board website for hostel students and migrants to select examination centres close to their residence. Students will contact their head teachers, who will make arrangements for changing the student’s centre.The government has given approval to procure N95 masks for teachers, officers and students involved in the examination, from the SSLC board fund.

Education dept asks for Rs 1.6 cr to distribute milk powder

Education department has asked for Rs 1.6 crore to distribute milk powder to the beneficiaries of Ksheera Bhagya scheme for the months of June and July this year. Each student will receive half a kilo of full-fat milk powder every month. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that arrangements are being made to deliver grains, cooking oil and supplementary materials to students. This step is being taken to ensure that children get nutritious food even if they cannot physically attend school. The minister further said that steps will be taken to financially help dairy farmers.