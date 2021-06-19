Karnataka and Maharashtra decide to share real-time data to manage floods effectively

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday decided to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in the Krishna and Bhima basins to manage floods effectively.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday discussed various issues, including effective flood management, speeding up the Doodhganga project, getting four tmc water from Maharashtra in summer and reciprocating it by releasing four tmc to drought-hit areas of Maharashtra during the rainy season.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said both the states have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in the Krishna and Bhima basins to manage the floods effectively. The CM also said they have decided to speed up the Doodhganga project and complete it in the next two years so that the long wait for an irrigation facility in the region is fulfilled.

Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra Jayant Patil said the talks will lead to a better understanding between both the states and if the situation is managed by sharing real-time data, they will be able to effectively manage the flood situation in both the states.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior officers from Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh and other senior officers also attended the meeting.