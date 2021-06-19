STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka and Maharashtra decide to share real-time data to manage floods effectively

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, CM BS Yediyurappa said both states have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in the Krishna and Bhima basins

Published: 19th June 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday decided to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in the Krishna and Bhima basins to manage floods effectively.  

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday discussed various issues, including effective flood management, speeding up the Doodhganga project, getting four tmc water from Maharashtra in summer and reciprocating it by releasing four tmc to drought-hit areas of Maharashtra during the rainy season.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said both the states have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in the Krishna and Bhima basins to manage the floods effectively. The CM also said they have decided to speed up the Doodhganga project and complete it in the next two years so that the long wait for an irrigation facility in the region is fulfilled.

Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra Jayant Patil said the talks will lead to a better understanding between both the states and if the situation is managed by sharing real-time data, they will be able to effectively manage the flood situation in both the states.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior officers from Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Maharashtra
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp