Karnataka govt rejects MLC H Vishwanath’s charges on Upper Bhadra Project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday rubbished BJP MLC H Vishwanath’s allegations of alleged irregularities in Rs 20,000-crore tenders for the Upper Bhadra Project, as 'baseless'.

Responding to the BJP MLC’s allegations that tenders were called without approval from the Finance Department, Water Resources Department said the tender process was done transparently and getting all required approvals.“

The Government has accorded administrative approval to revised comprehensive DPR for Rs.21,473.67 crore on December 16, 2020, with the recommendation of Board and concurrence of Finance Department. Approval is accorded for Rs.16,125.48 crores in the Technical Advisory Committee at Central Jal Shakti Ministry on December 24,” the note said.

The Upper Bhadra is envisaged to provide water to 5,57,022 acres in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Tumakuru districts. A proposal has been submitted to the Centre for declaring it a ‘national project’ and investment clearance has been already accorded by the Centre’s Investment Clearance Board on March 25, 2021. Currently, the proposal is under scrutiny for clearance by the Centre’s High Powered Steering Committee, water resources department secretary Lakshman Rao Peshwe said. The Centre is contributing Rs 16,125.40 crore to this project and to complete all works within 2023-24, tenders are invited as per norms of the KTPP Act.

Earlier, Vishwanath had alleged that there was a big scam in the tender process, and accused the government of being contractor-oriented. He also accused the CM’s son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra of interfering in the administration, and said he had explained everything to BJP General Secretary Arun Singh during his meeting on Thursday.The CM refused to respond to Vishwanath’s allegations and said the party will decide on action to be taken against him.