Yediyurappa weathers storm within party, to remain CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday emerged from the Core Committee meeting looking visibly relaxed, one of the biggest challenges to his leadership behind him. Right through the crisis, he had displayed the confidence that he would survive the storm, and when asked about his response to serious allegations against him by BJP MLC H Vishwanath, said, “I will not speak against H Vishwanath, the party will respond.’’

It may be recalled that Yediyurappa had made a statement about 10 days ago, that he would continue as Chief Minister as long as the high command wished him to. Much was read into that statement, but Yediyurappa collected himself the very next day and said he would remain in the post for two years. On Friday too, about three hours before the Core Committee meeting, Yediyurappa had confidently said that there was no confusion in the party. He said that one or two persons had been speaking against him, and party general secretary in-charge Arun Singh did not give them any time. He said about 60 legislators had met Singh.

There was much celebration after the challenge ended, with ministers and MLAs backing the CM. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and MLA Nehru Olekar had separately declared that Yediyurappa would continue as CM, while former MLC Go Madhusudhan said, “Yediyurappa led the party campaign to get 104 seats in 2018, and it was because of his leadership that 17 MLAs from other parties joined us. He is our supreme leader.”

They also rallied behind Yediyurappa in response to Vishwanath’s allegations about serious allegations in

the Upper Bhadra Project. BJP MLA Raju Gowda said, “Vishwanath got his facts wrong. Do not damage the BJP.’’ Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya said, “My mouth will become dirty if I say anything against Vishwanath.’’

Vishwanath’s statement that there were about 80 dissident MLAs came to nought, said insiders. Haratal Halappa threatened to take legal action against Vishwanath for the remarks he had made against him.Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also head of the powerful Veerashaiva Mahasabha, said the community organisation is with Chief Minister Yediyurappa.