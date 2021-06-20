STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Priest and four others detained for trying to sacrifice human to 'ward off evil'

The accused had allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl when she was playing in front of the house in Gandhi Grama near Nelamangala.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nelamangala Rural police on Sunday detained a gang of five including two women and a priest who allegedly tried to sacrifice a 10-year-old girl from their neighborhood to "ward off evil" in a agreeculture land. 

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint Nelamangala police detained five after conducting a detailed probe. 

An FIR has been registered under Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The incident took place on June 14 and the girl has been staying with her grandmother and studying 4th standard at a government school. Her parents who are labourers were staying in Magadi .

In a complaint parents alleged tha their neighbour Savithramma and her daughter Soumya took the girl on the pretext of giving prasada and forced to wear garland to perform rituals.

Her grandmother noticed she was not around the house and went ins search and found  her with the accused at the adjacent field and she was screaming.

She was rescued and later the girl narrated the incident , which indicated that the accused were trying to sacrifice her.

The family alleged that the accused wanted to sacrifice the girl to ward off evil which has casted minor daughter of Suresh. 

During the questioning the accused clarified that they proposed to build a Chamundi and Muneshwara temple in their field and the priest had suggested to get a pooja performed by a minor girl for the stone laying ceremony .

The police have recorded the statement and further investigation are on. 

Meanwhile family of the victim alleged that the accused are threatening the couple to withdraw the case and also accused police for not taking action and letting off the accused every day after inquiry and also earlier made a life threat not to file a case. 

Thus the incident came to light on Saturday and police quickly acted soon after registering a case.

