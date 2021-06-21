STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver dead, cleaner missing after container lorry falls into sea at New Mangalore Port

The accident took place at the 14th Berth at NMPT when 26-year-old driver, identified as Rajesab, lost control over the vehicle.

Published: 21st June 2021

container lorry accident

Deceased driver Rajesab (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The driver of a container lorry died after the vehicle fell into the sea at the New Mangalore Port (NMPT) on Sunday night. The cleaner of the lorry has gone missing in the incident.

The accident took place at the 14th Berth at NMPT when 26-year-old driver, identified as Rajesab, lost control over the vehicle. The missing cleaner Bheemappa (22) and the driver belonged to Delta Company.

The truck was empty at the time of the mishap and was there at the port for shifting iron ore from the ship (Vinalines Sunrise). The pilot alerted the VTMS (Vessel Traffic Management System) and the CISF control room.

CISF QRT and the patrolling team of the forces reached the accident site on a tug boat and launched a search and rescue operation. Rajesab was found an hour after the mishap. He was taken to AJ Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bheemappa is still missing. 

