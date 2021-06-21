STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dudhsagar waterfalls wears a fabulous look as monsoon gathers pace

When the Covid curfew and other restrictions are lifted, authorities hope that Dudhsagar waterfalls will turn into a tourist destination.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:29 PM

A panoramic view of Doodhsagar water falls.

A panoramic view of Doodhsagar water falls.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The fabulous Dudhsagar falls nestled in the lush-green western ghats on Karnataka-Goa border is wearing a beautiful look as incessant rains continue to lash the region for the past one week.

The waterfalls which provides a spectaluar view from the moving trains at this spot is set to become one of the attractive tourist spots in the western ghats, though it is extremely difficult to reach this unexplored region in the ghats. However, the South Western Railway division has initiated several measures to make this place more attractive for tourists.

Former Union Minister for Railways late Suresh Angadi had taken a keen interest in developing a site at about 600 meters from Dudhsagar railway station for tourists to gather and enjoy the view of the waterfalls, and that several measures were taken under his guidance in 2019.

Basic amenities for passengers such as toilets, tea stall and a pathway to walk from the station to Dudhsagar waterfalls were made for the convenience of tourists and to popularise the falls as a place of tourist interest. When the Covid curfew and other restrictions are lifted, authorities hope that Dudhsagar waterfalls will turn into a tourist destination. A large number of tourists arriving in Goa will be able to relish the nature's beauty surrounding Doodhsagar falls.

"The Mormugao Port to Castle Rock railway line was part of the erstwhile West of India Portuguese Guaranteed Railway (WIPGR). Castle Rock used to be the border/immigration post between British India and Portugal territory,” SWR Chief PRO Aneesh Hegde said.

Among the facilities provided to promote tourism, a pathway has been made from the release of concrete sleepers from the station to waterfalls in an environment friendly manner without incurring new expenditure. SWR authorities have beautified the location in front of Dudhsagar waterfalls and a 'stepped garden' has been constructed. Benches have been provided with shelter for tourists to sit and enjoy the scintillating view.

"The area can easily accommodate about 75 persons at a time. The highest point in the stepped garden also serves as a 'viewing point' from where a clear and better view of the waterfalls can be had,” Hegde said.

Parapet walls with steel grills as barricades at the edge of the cliff for the safety of tourists/passengers have been provided, he added.

Earlier this year, Additional GM, SWR, PK Mishra and Jogendra Yadvedu, both rail-history/heritage scholars Dudhsagar, discovered a heritage structure near Doodhsagar and initiated efforts to restore the structure.

“The structural stability of the heritage building is being examined with plans in place to restore it,” AGM P K Mishra said.

“If structurally fit, the building will serve as an important view point/gallery for tourists to climb up and soak in the view of the beautiful bountiful nature in monsoon,” he added.

