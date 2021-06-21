Karnataka reports under 5,000 COVID cases in nearly 70 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After close to two-and-a-half months, Karnataka reported less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases (4,517) on Sunday, taking the total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 28.06 lakh. The last that the state saw less than 5,000 cases was on April 2 (4,553).

On Sunday, 120 people succumbed to the virus taking the total death toll to 33,883 with a mortality rate of 1.20%. With 8,456 discharges on Saturday, Karnataka, which had the highest active caseload in the country, is now pushed to the second spot after Maharashtra.

The number of active cases in Karnataka now stands at 1,26,813, while that of Maharashtra is 1,32,241. Kerala comes third with an active caseload of 1,05,940.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s test positivity rate to has been on a steady decline. From, 8.75% on June 12, it has now fallen to 8.57%. Bengaluru city, on Saturday, saw 933 cases with 12 deaths and 1,902 discharges.