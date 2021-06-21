Lockdown to continue in Vijayapura 

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People of Vijayapura might have to stay indoors for another two weeks as the government has decided to continue with the lockdown in the district though the test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 5%. On Saturday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave relief to 16 districts that have TPR less than 5%.

The government continued with the restrictions as per the unlock guidelines issued on June 11 in 13 districts that have a TPR above 5%.

Expressing anger at the State Government, Rahul Patil, a businessman, of Vijayapura said, “I am perplexed at the government’s decision. People are in financial distress, because of the lockdown for the past two months.”

According to the district administration 435 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past one week. With this, the overall TPR stands at 3.59% and the daily TPR (on Saturday) was 1.45%.

“We are not sure as to how many days’ TPR is considered for unlock. If we analyse last one week’s data (June 12 to 18), average positivity rate is below 5%. But on June 12, TPR was 6.72% and on the next day, it was 5.82%. This might be the reason behind the government’s move,” an official said.

“Our TPR is similar to that of Dharwad. If Dharwad has been given relaxation, we are also eligible. I have brought this to the government’s notice,” Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told TNIE.