Mysuru man designs world's smallest rideable electric bike

MYSURU: Love and passion for machines have resulted in a Mysuru-based pharma company employee designing the world's smallest rideable electric bike.

Meet Santhosh who has designed and developed 'Mooshiqk3', the world's smallest rideable electric bike, which has now entered the golden book of world records.

Known for bringing innovation to bikes, Santhosh's bike is just 145 mm (lesser than that of a pencil), a wheelbase of 130 mm weighing 2.5 kg which can withstand over 65 kg load.

Santhosh, who also received recognition for developing the first Indian electric concept bike, which he calls 'Nisttarkya', took three years to come up with this interesting project.

Born in a middle-class family, financial restrictions and responsibilities did not allow him to pursue a career in engineering. However, it did not dampen his passion and love for machines and motorcycles. As a child, he always loved to dismantle toys and experiment with things. He completed his diploma and worked in a garage for two years to learn the basics, and later started experimenting with machines.

His passion compelled him to work on his first bike called 'Mooshiqk-1' in 2009, which was then the smallest electric bike measuring 30.5 cm long (wheelbase), 10.2 cm wide and 33 cm high that was powered by a 24 volt DC motor and could travel at a maximum speed of 15 kmph. This got him a place in the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records.

Buoyed by the success, he came up with Mooshiqk-2, a smaller version of his previous bike, and then he tried his hand to develop the first electric concept bike 'Nisttarkya' which earned him a good name in the industry.

He practices his skillset and innovative abilities in his spare time as he works as a technician in Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, a pharma company in Mysuru.

"I do this to put India on the global map and prove that the country too has talent in abundance," says Santhosh. He thanks his company Reckitt Benckiser and friends who have encouraged and supported him.

Santhosh is also known for participating in bike rallies and expeditions and also holds a Limca record for crossing eight Himalayan passes within 24 hours, setting a new record of covering the most number of high passes in a single day.