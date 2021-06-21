STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru man designs world's smallest rideable electric bike

Known for bringing innovation to bikes, Santhosh's bike is just 145 mm (lesser than that of a pencil), a wheelbase of 130 mm weighing 2.5 kg which can withstand over 65 kg load.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Meet Santhosh who has designed and developed 'Mooshiqk3', the world's smallest rideable electric bike, which has now entered the golden book of world records.

Meet Santhosh who has designed and developed 'Mooshiqk3', the world's smallest rideable electric bike, which has now entered the golden book of world records.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Love and passion for machines have resulted in a Mysuru-based pharma company employee designing the world's smallest rideable electric bike.

Meet Santhosh who has designed and developed 'Mooshiqk3', the world's smallest rideable electric bike, which has now entered the golden book of world records.

Known for bringing innovation to bikes, Santhosh's bike is just 145 mm (lesser than that of a pencil), a wheelbase of 130 mm weighing 2.5 kg which can withstand over 65 kg load.

Santhosh, who also received recognition for developing the first Indian electric concept bike, which he calls 'Nisttarkya', took three years to come up with this interesting project.

Born in a middle-class family, financial restrictions and responsibilities did not allow him to pursue a career in engineering. However, it did not dampen his passion and love for machines and motorcycles. As a child, he always loved to dismantle toys and experiment with things. He completed his diploma and worked in a garage for two years to learn the basics, and later started experimenting with machines.

His passion compelled him to work on his first bike called 'Mooshiqk-1' in 2009, which was then the smallest electric bike measuring 30.5 cm long (wheelbase), 10.2 cm wide and 33 cm high that was powered by a 24 volt DC motor and could travel at a maximum speed of 15 kmph. This got him a place in the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records.

Buoyed by the success, he came up with Mooshiqk-2, a smaller version of his previous bike, and then he tried his hand to develop the first electric concept bike 'Nisttarkya' which earned him a good name in the industry.

He practices his skillset and innovative abilities in his spare time as he works as a technician in Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, a pharma company in Mysuru.

"I do this to put India on the global map and prove that the country too has talent in abundance," says Santhosh. He thanks his company Reckitt Benckiser and friends who have encouraged and supported him.

Santhosh is also known for participating in bike rallies and expeditions and also holds a Limca record for crossing eight Himalayan passes within 24 hours, setting a new record of covering the most number of high passes in a single day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru smallest e bike electric bikes
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp