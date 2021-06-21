STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No COVID-19 cases in 39 of 49 prisons in Karnataka

The sprawling prison campus has a new building, which has been turned into a quarantine centre for asymptomatic COVID-positive patients.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Parappana Agrahara Central Prison (Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of Covid-19 cases in prisons across the state has come down over the last few weeks. Of the 49 prisons in Karnataka, 39 of them have zero Covid-19 cases. Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Police and DG, Prisons & Correctional Services, Alok Mohan said, “We have only 10 prisons in which there are some Covid-19 cases.”

In Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, there are five Covid-positive prisoners. “They are asymptomatic and in quarantine,” he added.

The sprawling prison campus has a new building, which has been turned into a quarantine centre for asymptomatic Covid-positive patients.

The Prisons Department has further ramped up its vaccination drive among prisoners. “We have vaccinated 99%  of the prisoners in the age group of 18 and 44. They have received their first dose of vaccination. All prisoners aged 45 and above have received their first dose of vaccination. They will get their second dose as per the revised vaccination protocols. Some of them may also have received their second dose,” added the prison chief.

The mass vaccination drive has covered convicts and undertrial prisoners in the eligible age brackets. There are over 15,000 prisoners lodged in various prisons in Karnataka.

Of them 2,167 are aged 45   and above. The vaccination drive at prisons is being held with the help of Department of Health and Family Welfare and the district administration. 

Meanwhile, following a directive from the Supreme Court on decongesting prisons in the country, 1,120 prisoners have been released since last month in Karnataka, said the prison chief.

“Of the 1,120 prisoners, 625 have been released on bail, 370 on parole and 125 have been released as per the Supreme Court guidelines,” said the DG, Prisons. The latter are life convicts and have completed 14 years in prison. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Karnataka Prisons
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp