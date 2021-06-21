STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, JDS plans statewide protest over inflation

HK Kumaraswamy has asked JDS cadres in all village, taluk and district levels to hold gatherings starting Monday, over inflation.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, it was the Congress, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, that held statewide protests for days over rising fuel and food prices, and now the JDS is set to begin its own agitation.

JDS state unit president HK Kumaraswamy has asked cadres in all village, taluk and district levels to hold gatherings starting Monday, over inflation.

“All taluk and district members should submit a memorandum to the government via their respective tahsildars and district commissioners on the plight of the common man, over rising food and fuel prices,” a letter from Kumaraswamy to party cadres read.

The call for protest comes on a day former CM HD Kumaraswamy accused BJP of being “anti-Kannada”. He said the Centre has been sidelining Kannada, while speaking of Kannada not being offered as a language by the Lok Sabha secretariat’s Parliamentary Research Institute and Training Institute for Democracy.

He alleged that the institute was prioritising Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil, but was neglecting Kannada. 

Give nod for Mekedatu: HDK to Centre

The Centre's permission for the Mekedatu project on the river Cauvery is overdue, former CM H D Kumaraswamy said.

"Why is the Union Government not giving permission? If permission has been delayed, it is because the Centre has listened to the Tamil Nadu government, and this is betrayal of the people of Karnataka,'' he said.

Kumaraswamy said that former Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had been exerting pressure on the Centre to stop permission for Mekedatu. 

