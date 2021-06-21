Oxygen diktats leave Mysuru industries high and dry

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While the state government has been pointing at the need to restart pandemic-hit industrial activity in Mysuru, several industries are unable to commence operations due to “unscientific diktats”.

With the Covid situation easing, bringing much relief to industries, the government had lifted restrictions of oxygen supply to industries during first week of June, however, with riders like the appointment of a industry-health department committee to judge the supply and reservation of majority supply for medical need.

Now, industries say diktats like requirement of permission of bureaucrats and paperwork for each refill as well as non-exclusion of many units in the distribution makes it difficult for them to start the activity.

Chandrashekhar, who runs a small industrial unit supplying components to BEML, said he has been allotted two cylinders alone and asked to file a request with District Industries Centre for every refill.

“I myself require one cylinder a day. How are we expected to go through the paper works and the delay that comes with it every day?,” he said.