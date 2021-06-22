Karnataka moots panel to decide school fee issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has filed an application before the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to constitute a high-power committee headed by a retired HC judge to decide on the fees proposed by school managements, and whether they are justified in collecting such fees, for the academic year 2021-22.

Explaining the impact of the Covid first wave on the social, economic and educational aspects in the application, MS Prasanna Kumar, Director of Public Instruction (Primary Education), stated that the government came forward to resolve the fee crisis faced by parents, as well as the managements, by striking a balance.

The government, after consulting all stakeholders, issued an order on January 29, 2021, wherein 70 per cent of the tuition fee prescribed for the academic year 2019-20, should be collected for the academic year 2020-21. Further, he stated that this order was issued under Section 48 read with Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, in order to protect the interests of parents and managements, so that a large number of students are not deprived of quality education.

However, this order was challenged before this court by the Association of Indian Schools and several managements. Meanwhile, to enable the petitioners to file objections to this plea, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.

CURB PARKING ON FOOTPATHS NEAR POLICE STATIONS: HC

Responding to a PIL, the Karnataka High Court on Monday orally observed that, first, the police should ensure that footpaths and roads around police stations are free from vehicle-parking, before enforcing traffic rules against the general public.