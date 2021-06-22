STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC to resume bus services to Andhra, Telangana from Tuesday

As the lockdown has been relaxed in the state, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will restart bus operations to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC will be running buses to the two states with 50% seating capacity | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the lockdown has been relaxed in the state, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will restart bus operations to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Tuesday. The state-run corporation had stopped the operation of inter-state bus services due to the lockdown.

After the relaxations, KSRTC will be running buses to the two states as per guidelines of the respective states, with effect from Tuesday, based on traffic density and need with 50% seating capacity, an official release stated.

“Services to Andhra Pradesh will be operated from 6 am to reach within 6 pm. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask. Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid guidelines while travelling. Passengers can book tickets in advance online at ksrtc. karnataka.gov.in/www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee reservation counters,” the release added. Meanwhile, KSRTC has extended the validity of monthly bus passes as they were not utilised by passengers due to the strike by KSRTC staff and lockdown.

In a circular issued on Monday, it is stated that passengers with monthly bus passes had to face inconvenience due to the strike that started on April 7 and the lockdown announced on April 28. “Hence, the validity of monthly passes, which were valid during the strike and lockdown and whose validity ended after the lockdown was lifted, has been extended to a maximum period of 18 days, till July 8. Pass holders must get the validity date updated at pass issuing counters,” the circular stated.

