STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

One COVID-19 case with delta plus variant of virus detected in Mysuru

"As of now, there is no information that this variant is more severe or transmissible than the existing delta variant. The variant is being studied further," Dr Sudhakar said.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

One COVID-19 case of an asymptomatic male patient in Mysuru has been found to have the delta plus variant of the virus. Dr V Ravi, Chairman of the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee, confirmed the development.

"This variant is not more transmissible. These are just rumours on social media. All we know is that the monoclonal antibody therapy does not work on patients infected with this variant. It is not a cause of concern," said Dr Ravi who is also the nodal officer for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka and retired professor, NIMHANS.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka as of June 22. One of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu and hence Karnataka has only one case.

ALSO READ: Strictly isolate COVID-19 cases with delta plus variant of virus, Centre tells three states

"As of now, there is no information that this variant is more severe or transmissible than the existing delta variant. The variant is being studied further," Dr Sudhakar said.

The B.1.617 variant was detected in October 2020 and in a span of two months, it mutated to B.1.617.2, commonly called the delta variant, said Dr Vishal Rao, Regional Director - Head Neck Surgical Oncology and Associate Dean - Centre of Academics and Research HCG Cancer Centre, who is also a member of the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee.

"We all know viruses tend to mutate and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has found 8572 variants in India so far. We do not know the potential of the delta plus variant (AY.1) to cause the third wave but we need to be cautious. By itself it may not cause the next wave but it can mutate further leading to it. We do not know which variant will become the predominant one. The three causes of concern with variants are increased fatality, increased transmission and vaccine escape," Dr. Vishal Rao said, adding that the delta plus variant needs to be closely monitored.

He added that the Indian Council of Medical Research has found vaccines to be less effective against the P2 variant. Vaccine companies such as Pfizer are going back to the drawing board to prepare a COVID-19 vaccine effective against new variants, Dr. Rao added.

As of June 21, Karnataka has found 127 cases of the alpha variant from UK (B.1.1.7), 6 cases of beta variant (B.1.351) from South Africa, 318 cases of delta variant (B.1.617.2) from India and 112 cases of kappa variant (B.1.617.1) from India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Mysuru Delta plus
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp