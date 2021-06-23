STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cancer survivors urge PM Modi to ban tobacco sale

“Smokers are at greater risk of hospital admission and even death due to Covid-19.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

For representational purpose. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid third wave predicted to hit by October, cancer survivors from  Bengaluru have demanded that the central and state governments bring amendment to the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), impose ban on tobacco sales and strictly enforce the ban on smoking 
and spitting in public places.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday, they pointed out that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), smokers are at high risk of developing severe complications due to coronavirus.

“Smokers are at greater risk of hospital admission and even death due to Covid-19. Chewing tobacco products increases saliva production and spitting spreads the germs and viruses. People in proximity can inhale it or touch the contaminated surface, which will spread the virus,” said Nalini Satyanarayana, a cancer survivor and health activist.

Some of their major demands before the government, which is gearing up to handle the third wave, are: Ban all public smoking areas at hotels, bars, clubs and airports, impose a ban on hookah bars, introduce licensing for tobacco sales (vendor licensing) to reduce accessibility and exposure to tobacco products and enforce the ban on chewing tobacco products to curb public spitting.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Balekundri, cardiologist, said, “Karnataka has already imposed a ban on spitting in public places. But it must be enforced by slapping fines on the violators. Designated smoking areas do more harm than good. It has to be banned once for all by amending COTPA.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer survivors tobacco Cancer Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp