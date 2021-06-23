Foreigners arriving in Davangere to be screened for Covid variant

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Foreign travellers to Davangere will be tested for the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 and genome sequencing will be also conducted as per government protocol.

District surveillance officer Dr G D Raghavan said that for the past two months, they have not received any information about people who have travelled abroad. "We are provided about the travel history of people who have returned from abroad by the airport authorities and we will monitor them closely," he added.

He further said that travellers from overseas will be tested at Bengaluru and other airports and, if found positive, they will be sent to isolation and treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. Dr Raghavan further said that specific samples collected in Davangere will be sent for genome sequencing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

At present, the positivity rate in Davangere stands at 6.43 per cent. "We are nearing the state positivity rate, which is at 3.68 per cent, in the last seven days," he added.

