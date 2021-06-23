Karnataka sees lowest number of new Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly three months, Karnataka’s daily Covid count saw a further drop, with the state recording 3,709 new cases and Bengaluru reporting 803 cases.

Back on March 28, Karnataka had reported 3,082 cases, after which there was an increase in cases on a daily basis going beyond 4,000 and even touching 50,000 daily cases in May.

While the number of positive cases has been decreasing in the state, the state still has over 1,18,592 active cases. Although the recovery rate is high at 94.57% , the number of daily discharges has been coming down.

The state also reported 139 deaths totalling 34,164 deaths and the mortality rate remains at 1.21 per cent. Most of the deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban, with 26.