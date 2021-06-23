STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to open unknown cascades for tourists so to reduce pressure on regular waterfalls

Soon the tourists will be able to visit some of the lesser-explored cascades of Karnataka located mostly in the Western Ghat region.

Published: 23rd June 2021 10:30 AM

waterfall

The little known cascade near Yellapur of Uttara Kannada district. (Photo | Dabguli Guru)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Karnataka is home to some of the tallest and famous waterfalls in India. Soon the tourists will be able to visit some of the lesser-explored cascades of Karnataka located mostly in the Western Ghat region.

Such a proposal is now in front of the Karnataka Ecotourism Board and the project will be executed with the assistance from the Tourism Department. The idea is to bring down pressure from the regular waterfalls that are crowded and make visitors reach waterfalls that have remained elusive for many years. 

A senior official from the Eco-Tourism Board informed that project details have been sent to all the Forest Circles in Karnataka seeking details from the respective heads. 

“Most of the unexplored cascades are located in the areas which are manned by the Forest Department. As there are different divisions involved and each wildlife area has a specific protection plan, we have sought details about the cascades from all the divisions. In case the officials show interest in popularising any particular waterfalls from their region, the EcoTourism Board and the state Tourism Department will extend its help,” the official told The New Indian Express.

The involvement of the Tourism Department and Eco-Tourism Board will ensure safe routes to the new cascades. It will also include setting up of temporary toilets, change rooms, canteen and staff to interact with the visitors. “There are several cascades from Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts which could soon be opened for sustainable tourism. The cascades are already on the trip map of several adventure companies but lack facilities. Such sites will be developed and we at the Tourism Department will popularise the sites,” said a senior official from the Tourism Department.

“It's a good step to ensure tourist crowds are not restricted to certain cascades,” felt Dev Balaji, an adventure tour organiser. “Several beautiful waterfalls that come to life during monsoon months have remained elusive from the regular crowd that travels during monsoon. The authorities must ensure the sanctity of these sites is not disturbed to bring in tourism. The project must also help the local population in terms of employment,” he said.

