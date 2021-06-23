Trials for India’s first medical drone delivery service begins in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

GOWRIBIDANUR(CHIKBALLAPUR): India’s first drone delivery service, that specialises in medical supplies, will begin operating in Karnataka soon. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s green signal is awaited, Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) CEO Nagendran Kandasamy said.

The trial, which started on Monday and continued till Tuesday, was successful, Kandasamy said. He said India’s first official beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) medical drone delivery experiment started in Sembhukha Nagar of Gowribidanur taluk in Chikballapur and the trial will continue for 30 to 40 days.

“The trial has been monitored by the Beam Committee which consists of Airport Authority of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation officials and we are following all DGCA guidelines,” Kandasamy said.